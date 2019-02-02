IP Exchange Reaches Market Capitalization of $662,244.00 (IPSX)

IP Exchange (CURRENCY:IPSX) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last week, IP Exchange has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar. One IP Exchange token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, IDEX and Liquid. IP Exchange has a total market capitalization of $662,244.00 and $170.00 worth of IP Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008838 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00028807 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.00 or 0.01865173 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00193463 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00205537 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000112 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029141 BTC.

Augur (REP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00398653 BTC.

IP Exchange Token Profile

IP Exchange launched on September 8th, 2017. IP Exchange’s total supply is 1,714,102,659 tokens and its circulating supply is 863,039,680 tokens. The Reddit community for IP Exchange is /r/IPSX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IP Exchange’s official Twitter account is @ipexchange1 . IP Exchange’s official website is ip.sx

IP Exchange Token Trading

IP Exchange can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IP Exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IP Exchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IP Exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

