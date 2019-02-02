Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS) Expected to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang forecasts that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $145.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.77 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $58.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 731.13 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 7.96 and a current ratio of 7.99. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $39.07 and a one year high of $59.81.

In other news, COO Brett P. Monia sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,841 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $241,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,203.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,677 shares of company stock worth $2,333,967. 2.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 159.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $133,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 195.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein.

