Investors Sell Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) on Strength (MRK)

Traders sold shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on strength during trading on Thursday. $149.41 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $410.45 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $261.04 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Merck & Co., Inc. had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Merck & Co., Inc. traded up $1.06 for the day and closed at $74.43

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Citigroup set a $79.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $81.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.15.

The firm has a market cap of $200.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.28%.

Merck & Co., Inc. declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Roger M. Perlmutter sold 225,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $16,969,094.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 366,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,623,939.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $2,721,420.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,481 shares in the company, valued at $6,197,622.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 186.4% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

