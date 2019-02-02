Investors Buy United Continental (UAL) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $94.51 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $27.27 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $67.24 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, United Continental had the 19th highest net in-flow for the day. United Continental traded down ($0.20) for the day and closed at $87.27

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of United Continental in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie set a $111.00 price target on shares of United Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price target (up from $94.00) on shares of United Continental in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of United Continental in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Continental from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. United Continental presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.75.

Get United Continental alerts:

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 15th. The transportation company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. United Continental’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share.

In other United Continental news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.92 per share, with a total value of $2,323,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 152,707 shares in the company, valued at $14,189,534.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Continental during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of United Continental during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Continental during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Continental by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Continental during the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Investors Buy United Continental (UAL) on Weakness” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/investors-buy-united-continental-ual-on-weakness.html.

United Continental Company Profile (NYSE:UAL)

United Continental Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 1,262 aircraft.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.