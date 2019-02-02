Investors Buy Shares of General Motors (GM) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) on weakness during trading on Thursday. $143.83 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $41.13 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $102.70 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, General Motors had the 12th highest net in-flow for the day. General Motors traded down ($0.07) for the day and closed at $39.02

GM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded General Motors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Buckingham Research set a $34.00 target price on General Motors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $38.00 target price on General Motors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.68.

Get General Motors alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $55.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.62. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $35.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,849,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,260,923,000 after buying an additional 2,699,178 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 96,849,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,260,923,000 after buying an additional 2,699,178 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 83,910,382 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,825,263,000 after buying an additional 11,218,495 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,084,102 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $911,922,000 after buying an additional 7,578,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,079,324 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $507,718,000 after buying an additional 188,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/investors-buy-shares-of-general-motors-gm-on-weakness.html.

About General Motors (NYSE:GM)

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.