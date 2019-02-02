Investors Buy Shares of Anadarko Petroleum (APC) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) on weakness during trading on Thursday. $66.26 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $26.07 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $40.19 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Anadarko Petroleum had the 32nd highest net in-flow for the day. Anadarko Petroleum traded down ($0.50) for the day and closed at $47.33

APC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Anadarko Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered their price target on Anadarko Petroleum to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Anadarko Petroleum from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $89.00 price target on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Anadarko Petroleum from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.19.

Get Anadarko Petroleum alerts:

The company has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). Anadarko Petroleum had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 11.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,443,900 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,198,193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004,406 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 350.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,737,992 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $386,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462,780 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 46.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,941,486 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $581,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,173 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 192.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,200,687 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $215,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 9.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,949,562 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,754,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Investors Buy Shares of Anadarko Petroleum (APC) on Weakness” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/investors-buy-shares-of-anadarko-petroleum-apc-on-weakness.html.

About Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC)

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Anadarko Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anadarko Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.