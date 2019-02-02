Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (EWRE) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $887,000.

Shares of EWRE opened at $28.69 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86.

