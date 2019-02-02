Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr (VPV) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.16

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr (NYSE:VPV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.16 and last traded at $12.13, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPV. Mariner Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr by 106.4% in the third quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 38,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 19,635 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr in the third quarter worth approximately $494,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr by 26.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr in the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 135,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 13,242 shares in the last quarter. 17.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr Company Profile (NYSE:VPV)

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

