Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCJ) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCJ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 991,221 shares, an increase of 93.8% from the December 31st total of 511,445 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 519,382 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 67,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 149,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,673,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 50,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.82 and a 1 year high of $21.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0381 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%.

