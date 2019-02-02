Intuit (INTU) Now Covered by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $212.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Intuit from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Intuit from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $197.05 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Intuit from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $250.00 price target on Intuit and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $221.90.

Shares of INTU stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $214.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,931,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,033. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Intuit has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $231.84. The company has a market capitalization of $56.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. Intuit had a return on equity of 56.35% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 41.50%.

In other news, EVP Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.94, for a total value of $689,631.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,184.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brad D. Smith sold 22,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.63, for a total value of $4,609,813.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,150,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 347,207 shares of company stock worth $68,710,900. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

