Intuit Inc. (INTU) Shares Sold by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,560 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Intuit by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 139,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,363,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $908,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTU opened at $214.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $231.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. Intuit had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 56.35%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.50%.

In related news, EVP Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.94, for a total value of $689,631.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,184.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 152,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.41, for a total transaction of $30,006,517.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,207 shares of company stock worth $68,710,900 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Intuit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $197.05 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Intuit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.90.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

