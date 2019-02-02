Intuit Inc. (INTU) Holdings Trimmed by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,433 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in Intuit by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Intuit by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit stock opened at $214.45 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $231.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $56.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.45 million. Intuit had a return on equity of 56.35% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.50%.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $250.00 price target on Intuit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Intuit from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.90.

In related news, CEO Brad D. Smith sold 22,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.63, for a total value of $4,609,813.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,520 shares in the company, valued at $60,150,887.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 7,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.82, for a total value of $1,444,481.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 347,207 shares of company stock valued at $68,710,900. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/intuit-inc-intu-holdings-trimmed-by-fiduciary-trust-co.html.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.