Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (IIP.UN) Receives C$13.31 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.31.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IIP.UN shares. Raymond James reissued an “average” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st.

Shares of IIP.UN traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$13.54. 203,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.20, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.12. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$7.31 and a 1-year high of C$10.19.

InterRentREIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's primary objective is to use the proven industry experience of the Trustees, Management and Operational Team to: (i)Unitholders with stable and growing cash distributions from investments in a diversified portfolio of multi-residential properties; (ii)enhance the value of the assets and maximize long-term Unit value through the active management of such assets; and (iii)expand the asset base and increase Distributable Income through accretive acquisitions.

