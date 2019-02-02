Internxt Market Cap Hits $597,240.00 (INXT)

Internxt (CURRENCY:INXT) traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One Internxt token can currently be bought for $0.95 or 0.00027273 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange, Mercatox and LATOKEN. Internxt has a total market cap of $597,240.00 and $23,456.00 worth of Internxt was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Internxt has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008843 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028896 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.92 or 0.01866637 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00193575 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00205420 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000112 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029183 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Internxt

Internxt launched on July 9th, 2017. Internxt’s total supply is 629,610 tokens. The official website for Internxt is internxt.com . The Reddit community for Internxt is /r/internxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internxt’s official Twitter account is @internxt_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Internxt Token Trading

Internxt can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, CoinExchange, Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internxt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

