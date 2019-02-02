Internet of Games Price Hits $0.38 on Top Exchanges (IOG)

Internet of Games (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One Internet of Games token can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00005793 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet of Games has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $241.00 worth of Internet of Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Internet of Games has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008805 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00028897 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.92 or 0.01867334 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00193925 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00204918 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000111 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029182 BTC.

Augur (REP) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00417894 BTC.

Internet of Games Token Profile

Internet of Games’ total supply is 2,200,000,000 tokens. Internet of Games’ official website is www.playgroundz.io . Internet of Games’ official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Internet of Games’ official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG

Buying and Selling Internet of Games

Internet of Games can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet of Games should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet of Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

