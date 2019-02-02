Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) Shares Bought by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 12,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 12,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 26,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $77.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12 month low of $66.92 and a 12 month high of $82.65. The firm has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.48.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 43.09%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 403 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $32,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,922,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $188,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,506 shares of company stock valued at $9,381,872. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup set a $80.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.19.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

