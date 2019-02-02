Insmed (INSM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

INSM has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insmed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Insmed from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Insmed from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Insmed from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Insmed from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Insmed currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.57.

NASDAQ INSM opened at $24.41 on Wednesday. Insmed has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $31.58. The company has a quick ratio of 10.06, a current ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky bought 8,795 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.59 per share, with a total value of $137,114.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 231,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,613,668.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alfred Altomari sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $123,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Insmed in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed in the third quarter valued at approximately $452,000.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is amikacin liposome inhalation suspension, which is in late-state development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by mycobacterium avium complex.

