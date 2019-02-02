Insider Selling: Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) CFO Sells $565,512.23 in Stock

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) CFO John A. Thorson sold 9,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $565,512.23. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,751.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of WABC stock opened at $62.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.03. Westamerica Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $65.39.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $50.83 million for the quarter. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 36.90%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 318.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.83 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit to local businesses and professionals.

