Insider Selling: Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) EVP Sells 19,580 Shares of Stock

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) EVP Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 19,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.48, for a total transaction of $2,554,798.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,540,443.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:VAR opened at $132.31 on Friday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $133.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.68.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VAR shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 2,339.5% during the fourth quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

