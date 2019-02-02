Insider Selling: Tricida Inc (TCDA) Director Sells $39,873.84 in Stock

Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 1,972 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $39,873.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:TCDA opened at $21.10 on Friday. Tricida Inc has a 12 month low of $19.43 and a 12 month high of $40.10. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Tricida alerts:

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.19. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tricida Inc will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tricida in a research report on Friday, November 9th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida in the third quarter worth $54,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida in the third quarter worth $100,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida in the third quarter worth $170,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida in the third quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida in the third quarter worth $253,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Insider Selling: Tricida Inc (TCDA) Director Sells $39,873.84 in Stock” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/insider-selling-tricida-inc-tcda-director-sells-39873-84-in-stock.html.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer drug that has completed Phase III clinical trials to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.