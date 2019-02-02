Insider Selling: Smart Global Holdings Inc (SGH) SVP Sells 6,875 Shares of Stock

Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) SVP Kiwan Kim sold 6,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $166,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SGH opened at $25.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $566.79 million, a P/E ratio of 3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.31. Smart Global Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $21.04 and a 12-month high of $56.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Get Smart Global alerts:

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 8th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.17). Smart Global had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 83.61%. The business had revenue of $393.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Smart Global Holdings Inc will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smart Global by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Smart Global by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Smart Global by 13.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Smart Global by 7.1% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 46,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smart Global by 2.4% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 147,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SGH shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Smart Global in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Smart Global from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Smart Global from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Smart Global from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/insider-selling-smart-global-holdings-inc-sgh-svp-sells-6875-shares-of-stock.html.

About Smart Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Smart Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.