Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Director Sells 114 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director John Victor Roos sold 114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total transaction of $16,971.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,856.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Victor Roos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Thursday, January 24th, John Victor Roos sold 114 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total transaction of $17,050.98.

On Thursday, January 17th, John Victor Roos sold 114 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.63, for a total transaction of $16,943.82.

On Thursday, January 10th, John Victor Roos sold 114 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.98, for a total transaction of $16,413.72.

On Thursday, January 3rd, John Victor Roos sold 114 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.48, for a total transaction of $15,216.72.

On Thursday, December 27th, John Victor Roos sold 114 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.80, for a total transaction of $14,683.20.

CRM opened at $155.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.37 and a fifty-two week high of $161.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 346.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.37.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 27th. The CRM provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in salesforce.com by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 779 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in salesforce.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 8,681 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in salesforce.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 32,824 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watermark Asset Management Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Watermark Asset Management Inc. now owns 619 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.38.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Director Sells 114 Shares of Stock” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/insider-selling-salesforce-com-inc-crm-director-sells-114-shares-of-stock.html.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.