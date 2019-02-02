Insider Selling: Energous Corp (WATT) EVP Sells 8,089 Shares of Stock

Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) EVP Cesar Johnston sold 8,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $59,858.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cesar Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 2nd, Cesar Johnston sold 6,300 shares of Energous stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $43,281.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WATT opened at $7.52 on Friday. Energous Corp has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $23.45.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49). The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Energous had a negative net margin of 10,168.85% and a negative return on equity of 170.01%. Research analysts expect that Energous Corp will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WATT shares. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Energous in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Roth Capital set a $25.00 price target on shares of Energous and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Energous from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Energous from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Energous by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,797 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energous in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energous in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Energous by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energous in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. 23.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energous

Energous Corporation engages in the development of a wire-free charging system. It develops WattUp that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices, providing power at a distance and enables charging with mobility under software control.

