Insider Selling: ANGI Homeservices Inc (ANGI) COO Sells $117,317.83 in Stock

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) COO Craig M. Smith sold 7,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $117,317.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $16.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. ANGI Homeservices Inc has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $23.95.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.57 million. ANGI Homeservices had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ANGI Homeservices Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $56.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.36.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. 12.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc owns and operates the HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service to connect consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects. The company operates through two segments, North America and Europe. Its marketplace provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as book appointments with those professionals online or connect with them by telephone; and offers several home services-related resources.

