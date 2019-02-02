Insider Buying: Norwood Financial Co. (NWFL) Director Acquires 400 Shares of Stock

Norwood Financial Co. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Director Andrew Forte purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $11,792.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,831.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andrew Forte also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 8th, Andrew Forte purchased 69 shares of Norwood Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,553.00.

Shares of Norwood Financial stock opened at $31.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.80 million, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Norwood Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $40.58.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.03 million for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 11.84%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Norwood Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Norwood Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Norwood Financial by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 56,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 8,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 283,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 36,132 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Norwood Financial by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts a range of deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

