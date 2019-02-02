Insider Buying: Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (API) Insider Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ASX:API) insider Mark Smith purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.30 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,950.00 ($9,184.40).

Mark Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 25th, Mark Smith purchased 30,000 shares of Australian Pharmaceutical Industries stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.37 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,950.00 ($29,042.55).

Shares of ASX:API remained flat at $A$1.27 ($0.90) during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,717,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,000. The company has a market capitalization of $623.05 million and a P/E ratio of 13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.33. Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 1 year low of A$1.33 ($0.94) and a 1 year high of A$2.38 ($1.69).

About Australian Pharmaceutical Industries

Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of pharmaceutical, medical, health, beauty, and lifestyle products to pharmacies primarily in Australia. The company also retails health and beauty products to consumers; and manufactures and distributes pharmaceutical and toiletry goods to New Zealand, Australian, and Asian markets, as well as provides cosmetic products and procedures.

