IMPINJ (PI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Impinj, Inc. is a provider of referral and information network radio frequency identification solutions to the retail, pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage and other industries. The company’s products include Indy Reader Chips which consists of integrated radio chips and supporting SDKs; Monza Tag Chips, which deliver memory options and extended features to RFID tags and Speedway fixed RFID readers and antennas for RFID-based information. Impinj, Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PI. BidaskClub cut shares of IMPINJ from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of IMPINJ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Shares of PI traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $15.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,822. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $328.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.45 and a beta of 2.26. IMPINJ has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $28.48.

In other news, insider Eric Brodersen sold 7,943 shares of IMPINJ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $174,746.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in IMPINJ by 433.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in IMPINJ in the third quarter worth $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in IMPINJ in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in IMPINJ by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in IMPINJ by 56.7% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs) product, a miniature radios-on-a-chip, which attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity layer that comprises readers, gateways, and reader ICs to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage endpoints via RAIN, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

