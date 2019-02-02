ILCoin (ILC) Trading Down 67.8% Over Last 7 Days

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded down 26.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. ILCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $1,438.00 worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ILCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0203 or 0.00000553 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX, IDAX, Trade Satoshi and Graviex. In the last seven days, ILCoin has traded down 67.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00032149 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000024 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000444 BTC.

ShopZcoin (SZC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000144 BTC.

ILCoin Coin Profile

ILCoin (CRYPTO:ILC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,068,132,568 coins. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ILCoin is ilcoincrypto.com.

Buying and Selling ILCoin

ILCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, CoinExchange, Crex24, Graviex, FreiExchange, Trade Satoshi and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ILCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ILCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

