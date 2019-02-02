II-VI (IIVI) Releases Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) issued an update on its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-0.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $335-343 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $341.72 million.II-VI also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.60-0.69 EPS.

IIVI stock opened at $37.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.84. II-VI has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $50.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. II-VI had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 11.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on IIVI shares. Northland Securities raised shares of II-VI from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of II-VI in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of II-VI from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of II-VI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of II-VI from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.33.

In other II-VI news, VP David G. Wagner sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $76,993.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,190.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

