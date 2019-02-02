IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,857 Shares of Genuine Parts (GPC)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ffcm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John R. Holder acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.81 per share, with a total value of $50,405.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,516.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GPC shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

NYSE GPC opened at $100.88 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $85.80 and a 1-year high of $105.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement and industrial parts, electrical and electronic materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Poland. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment through 57 NAPA automotive parts distribution centers and 1,100 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores.

