IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (AWK)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in American Water Works by 9,419.3% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 923,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,221,000 after purchasing an additional 913,581 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in American Water Works by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,220,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,690,841,000 after purchasing an additional 436,131 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Water Works by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,023,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,233,619,000 after purchasing an additional 417,354 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 47.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 715,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,969,000 after purchasing an additional 228,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO bought a new position in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at about $18,921,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Walter Lynch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $458,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,031 shares in the company, valued at $9,813,672.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl F. Kurz acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.30 per share, with a total value of $91,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AWK opened at $95.21 on Friday. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1 year low of $76.04 and a 1 year high of $98.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.25.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.07%.

AWK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy awk” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their target price on American Water Works from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.22.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. The company operates approximately 72 surface water treatment plants; 527 groundwater treatment plants; 8 combined treatment plants; 127 wastewater treatment plants; 50,382 miles of transmission, distribution, and collection mains and pipes; 1,103 groundwater wells; 1,428 water and wastewater pumping stations; 1,313 treated water storage facilities; and 80 dams.

