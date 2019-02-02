IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys Shares of 1,823 Beigene Ltd (BGNE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Beigene by 1.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,466,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,371,000 after buying an additional 90,072 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Beigene by 1,214.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,628,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,666,000 after buying an additional 2,428,418 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Beigene during the third quarter valued at $314,859,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Beigene by 12.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,115,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,175,000 after buying an additional 120,870 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Beigene by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,064,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,283,000 after buying an additional 105,702 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $131.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Beigene Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $105.19 and a fifty-two week high of $220.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.84 and a beta of 1.22.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.97) by $0.44. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 38.44% and a negative net margin of 320.08%. The company had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Beigene Ltd will post -9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beigene news, CEO John Oyler sold 29,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.66, for a total value of $4,194,153.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,420,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,581,909.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Amy C. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total value of $4,808,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 194,569 shares in the company, valued at $23,387,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,122 shares of company stock worth $17,156,904. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BGNE shares. Maxim Group set a $170.00 price target on Beigene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $200.00 price target on Beigene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Beigene in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.97.

Beigene Profile

BeiGene, Ltd. develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancer; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

