IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,272,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $173,991,000 after purchasing an additional 13,536 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 957,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $130,926,000 after buying an additional 72,162 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 658,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,969,000 after buying an additional 250,225 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 640,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,626,000 after buying an additional 11,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 635,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,929,000 after buying an additional 10,925 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMG. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.12.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $104.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.46 and a 52-week high of $200.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43.

In other news, Director Dwight D. Churchill sold 2,034 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total value of $224,818.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,876.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

