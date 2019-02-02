IEC Electronics (IEC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IEC Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “IEC Electronics Corp. is a full service, ISO 9001 and 9002 certified, contract manufacturer employing state-of-the-art production utilizing both surface mount and pin-through-hole technology. IEC offers its customers a wide range of manufacturing and management services, on either a turnkey or consignment basis, including design prototyping, material procurement and control, concurrent engineering services, manufacturing and test engineering support, statistical quality assurance and complete resource management. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of IEC Electronics in a report on Wednesday, November 28th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IEC opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. IEC Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40.

IEC Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $34.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.00 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in IEC Electronics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 292,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in IEC Electronics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 292,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in IEC Electronics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 313,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 12,962 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IEC Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in IEC Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000.

IEC Electronics Company Profile

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing.

