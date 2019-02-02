IDM Mining (IDM) Trading Down 7.7%

IDM Mining Ltd (CVE:IDM) dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 498,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,400,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

About IDM Mining (CVE:IDM)

IDM Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, and silver ores. It holds interests in the Red Mountain project covering an area of 17,125 hectares located in Stewart, British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Revolution Resources Corp.

