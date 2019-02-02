IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.66-4.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.385-2.425 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.41 billion.IDEXX Laboratories also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.66-4.78 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $252.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $7.40 on Friday, reaching $205.38. 1,290,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,657. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $166.70 and a fifty-two week high of $256.22. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 62.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 994.76%. The company had revenue of $549.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, VP Jacqueline Studer sold 3,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.27, for a total transaction of $666,807.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.92, for a total transaction of $682,999.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,327,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

