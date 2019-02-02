IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.66-4.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.385-2.425 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.41 billion.IDEXX Laboratories also updated its FY19 guidance to $4.66-4.78 EPS.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $7.40 on Friday, hitting $205.38. 1,290,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,657. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52-week low of $166.70 and a 52-week high of $256.22.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $549.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.04 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 994.76% and a net margin of 15.19%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. BidaskClub cut IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $252.33.

In related news, VP Jacqueline Studer sold 3,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.27, for a total transaction of $666,807.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.92, for a total value of $682,999.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,327,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

