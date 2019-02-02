ICON (ICX) Price Reaches $0.19 on Top Exchanges

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. ICON has a total market cap of $90.46 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ICON has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00005463 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinTiger, OKEx, Binance and COSS.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008842 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00028657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.08 or 0.01860865 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00193937 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00204935 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00010874 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000112 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028964 BTC.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (ICX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 473,406,688 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation

Buying and Selling ICON

ICON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, IDEX, COSS, Upbit, OOOBTC, Huobi, Rfinex, ABCC, OKEx, Allbit, HitBTC, Gate.io, Binance, Bitbns, Bithumb, CoinTiger and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

