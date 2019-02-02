Hyman Charles D Reduces Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)

Hyman Charles D reduced its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 3,028.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,748,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $158,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,021 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in Yum! Brands by 608.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 721,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,633,000 after purchasing an additional 620,015 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 731,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,305,000 after purchasing an additional 410,049 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,424,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,527,000 after purchasing an additional 388,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in Yum! Brands by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,693,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $426,711,000 after purchasing an additional 341,611 shares during the last quarter. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 11th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.13. 1,496,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,110. The firm has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.60. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.88 and a fifty-two week high of $95.45.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 28.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.93, for a total value of $259,807.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,175.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Roger G. Eaton sold 44,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $4,058,274.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,552,132.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,704 shares of company stock worth $6,113,402. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

