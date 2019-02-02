Hyman Charles D Has $9.24 Million Position in American National Insurance (ANAT)

Hyman Charles D lessened its stake in shares of American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D owned about 0.27% of American National Insurance worth $9,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAT. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in American National Insurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in American National Insurance by 2,098.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in American National Insurance during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American National Insurance during the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in American National Insurance during the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised American National Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd.

NASDAQ ANAT traded up $2.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.23. 21,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,396. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.86. American National Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $112.89 and a fifty-two week high of $141.75.

About American National Insurance

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

