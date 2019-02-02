Huntington National Bank Trims Holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP)

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M. Kraus & Co raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 70.3% during the third quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 43,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 18,160 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 12,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 13.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 56,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 128.3% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 40,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 22,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.5% during the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $81.87 on Friday. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $104.20. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.00% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $130.00 price target on Microchip Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. B. Riley cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Microchip Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.89.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 4,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $307,768.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,486.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $134,463.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

