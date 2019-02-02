Huntington National Bank Sells 600 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 16,036 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 172,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $128.53 per share, for a total transaction of $22,158,572.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 19,198,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,577,806.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $62,469.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,794.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,064,120 shares of company stock valued at $140,361,465 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $141.62 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a twelve month low of $122.11 and a twelve month high of $150.57. The company has a quick ratio of 8.21, a current ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $907.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.58%.

Several research firms have issued reports on IFF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Raymond James downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 16th. Citigroup began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/huntington-national-bank-sells-600-shares-of-international-flavors-fragrances-inc-iff.html.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.