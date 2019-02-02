Huntington National Bank Sells 245 Shares of Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 95.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 953,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,894,000 after acquiring an additional 466,429 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,395,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,100,527,000 after buying an additional 393,987 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,673,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,705,000 after buying an additional 357,962 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 100.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 675,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,621,000 after buying an additional 338,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 1,601.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 356,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,241,000 after buying an additional 335,391 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Shares of DFS stock opened at $68.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.60. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $54.36 and a 1 year high of $81.34.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.06). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 20th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,755,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger C. Hochschild bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.67 per share, with a total value of $2,000,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,633,248.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,570,425 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DFS. Bank of America set a $80.00 price target on Discover Financial Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Compass Point set a $74.00 price target on Discover Financial Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Sunday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.57.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/huntington-national-bank-sells-245-shares-of-discover-financial-services-dfs.html.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.