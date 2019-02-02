Huntington National Bank Has $6.73 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,429 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronna Sue Cohen grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 34.9% in the third quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 27,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 448,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 119,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 40.9% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 511,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,687,000 after purchasing an additional 148,470 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 26.3% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. 53.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $106.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The company has a market capitalization of $91.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.89 and a 1 year high of $125.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.92 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 307.54% and a net margin of 7.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $147.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.94.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

