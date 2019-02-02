HunterCoin (HUC) Market Cap Achieves $281,866.00

HunterCoin (CURRENCY:HUC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. HunterCoin has a total market capitalization of $281,866.00 and approximately $1,567.00 worth of HunterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HunterCoin has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One HunterCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000340 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003894 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000240 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About HunterCoin

HunterCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 27th, 2014. HunterCoin’s total supply is 23,761,750 coins. HunterCoin’s official Twitter account is @ChronoKings . The official website for HunterCoin is huntercoin.org

Buying and Selling HunterCoin

HunterCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HunterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HunterCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HunterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

