Hudson (HUD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson (NYSE:HUD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Ltd. is a travel retailers primarily in North America. The Company is anchored by its iconic Hudson, Hudson News and Hudson Bookseller brands and operates duty-paid and duty-free stores primarily in airports, commuter terminals, hotels and tourist destinations. Hudson Ltd. is based in EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. “

HUD has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded Hudson from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Hudson from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of NYSE HUD traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.11. 489,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.80. Hudson has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $23.22.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. Hudson had a positive return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $526.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.50 million. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hudson will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Hudson by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 16,816 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 90,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 147,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson by 2,124.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 613,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,836,000 after buying an additional 585,716 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson by 7,587.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,246,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,243,000 after buying an additional 3,204,340 shares during the period. 43.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

