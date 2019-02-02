Hudock Capital Group LLC Reduces Position in Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Hudock Capital Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 631.6% during the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $62.00 price target on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

In other news, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $372,578.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,277.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CL opened at $65.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.78. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $57.41 and a 12 month high of $73.14.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 25,268.29% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

