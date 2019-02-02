HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM) vs. Arrayit (ARYC) Head to Head Contrast

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) and Arrayit (OTCMKTS:ARYC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get HTG Molecular Diagnostics alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for HTG Molecular Diagnostics and Arrayit, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HTG Molecular Diagnostics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Arrayit 0 0 0 0 N/A

HTG Molecular Diagnostics currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 239.37%. Given HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe HTG Molecular Diagnostics is more favorable than Arrayit.

Profitability

This table compares HTG Molecular Diagnostics and Arrayit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HTG Molecular Diagnostics -74.94% -83.42% -38.57% Arrayit N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arrayit has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HTG Molecular Diagnostics and Arrayit’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HTG Molecular Diagnostics $14.76 million 4.27 -$18.96 million ($1.79) -1.23 Arrayit N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Arrayit has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.2% of HTG Molecular Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of HTG Molecular Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 58.0% of Arrayit shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HTG Molecular Diagnostics beats Arrayit on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. develops and markets products and services based on proprietary technology that facilitates the routine use of targeted molecular profiling. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing. The company's assay product offerings include HTG EdgeSeq oncology biomarker panel; HTG EdgeSeq immuno-oncology assay; HTG EdgeSeq PATH Assay; HTG EdgeSeq miRNA whole-transcriptome assay; HTG EdgeSeq DLBCL cell of origin assay; HTG EdgeSeq EGFR, KRAS, and BRAF mutation assay; HTG EdgeSeq ALKPlus assay EU; and HTG EdgeSeq DLBCL cell of origin assay EU. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, academic research centers, and molecular testing laboratories. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. distributes its instruments and consumables directly in the United States and Europe; and through distributors in parts of Europe and internationally. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb for the development of custom RUO assays; master collaboration agreement with Merck KGaA; governing agreement with QIAGEN Manchester Limited; and development and professional services agreement with Invetech PTY Ltd. The company was formerly known as HTG, Inc. and changed its name to HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. in March 2011. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Tucson, Arizona.

About Arrayit

Arrayit Corporation, a life sciences technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation, biological function, and diagnostics worldwide. The company is involved in the development and support of microarray tools and components; custom printing and analysis of microarrays for research; and the identification and development of diagnostic microarrays and tools for early detection of treatable disease states. It offers microarray printing technology, which allows the manufacture of DNA, protein, antibody, lipid, carbohydrate, and other types of microarrays for research and diagnostic applications, including gene expression, genotyping, protein profiling, and others. The company also provides automated microarray manufacturing instruments, including NanoPrint, SpotBot Titan, SpotBot Extreme, SpotBo Protein, and Personal microarrayers, as well as SpotLight CCD fluorescence scanners, SpotWare colorimetric scanners, InnoScan laser scanners, TrayMix hybridization stations, ArrayMix hybridization stations, centrifuges, air jets, vacuum products, and laboratory tools and bioinformatics computers. In addition, it manufactures consumables, such as glass substrates and slides, reagents, solutions, kits, and clean room supplies; and provides variation identification platform technology that allows diagnostic tests to be performed by depositing approximately 100,000 patient samples onto a single microarray. Further, the company is involved in the import, export, manufacture, and distribution of wholesale industrial chemicals. Arrayit Corporation offers its tools and services to genomic research centers, pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, clinical research organizations, government agencies, and biotechnology companies. The company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Receive News & Ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.