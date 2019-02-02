HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) Stake Lifted by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HSBC by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,726,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,813,000 after purchasing an additional 463,230 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in HSBC by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 389,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 246,640 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in HSBC by 1,585.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 128,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 120,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in HSBC by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,870,000 after purchasing an additional 65,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 25,075.9% during the fourth quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 48,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Edward Jones lowered shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of HSBC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $41.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $54.15.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

