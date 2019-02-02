HSBC Analysts Give Air France KLM (AF) a €15.00 Price Target

HSBC set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on Air France KLM (EPA:AF) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AF. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.50 ($8.72) price target on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. UBS Group set a €9.75 ($11.34) price target on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.70 ($15.93) price target on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €9.40 ($10.93) price target on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €9.39 ($10.92) price target on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €10.46 ($12.16).

Air France KLM has a 1-year low of €6.88 ($8.00) and a 1-year high of €14.65 ($17.03).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

